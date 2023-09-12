Open Menu

IESCO's Vigilant Teams Impose Rs 2.3 Mln Fines On 47 Electricity Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

IESCO's vigilant teams impose Rs 2.3 mln fines on 47 electricity thieves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The special raiding teams have imposed a total of Rs 2.3 million fines on 47 consumers for electricity theft, amounting to 48,479 units, within the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), spokesperson Asim Nazir Raja said Tuesday.

In a statement, he mentioned that they were registering First Information Reports (FIRs) against those involved in electricity theft. The raiding teams carried out raids in all six operation circles of IESCO, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal, targeting individuals involved in electricity theft. The police provided full support to the raiding teams, which is a crucial factor in the success of these operations.

The spokesperson for IESCO stated that Dr. Muhammad Khan, Chief Executive of IESCO, is directly overseeing all efforts to combat power theft. IESCO's field officers and staff are dedicated to eradicating these harmful practices, which pose a significant obstacle to Pakistan's development.

He encouraged the people to recognize that this is a national campaign and to assist IESCO by identifying individuals involved in power theft. He provided contact information, including a focal person reachable at mobile number 0319 5991304, a helpline at 118, and the mobile numbers of the relevant Sub-Division Officer�(SDOs).

