IESSI Hosts Free Medical Camp For ICTl's Brick Kiln Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) On the occasion of the International Day of Social Justice, the Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) with the collaboration of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Pakistan and the Labour Department ICT organized a free medical camp for the brick kiln community here on Friday.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the camp was held under the supervision of Commissioner IESSI, which was participated by various dignitaries and medical personnel.
The event was graced by the Country Director ILO Geir Thomas Tonstol.
The Director General Chief Commissioner Office and the Director of Labour & Industries also participated in the camp.
Screenings for Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes, Cholesterol, and HbA1c levels, among other tests were conducted in the camp.
Additionally, attendees benefited from eye and breast cancer screenings and received valuable awareness on diabetes, hypertension, child nutrition development, and the use of sugar and gluten-free products.
Commissioner (IESSI) Social Security, Rabia Aurangzeb, expressed satisfaction with the event's outcome, noting that over 500 individuals availed free medical treatment in the camp. In a gesture of support to the community's children, school bags, uniforms, first aid kits, and other gifts were also distributed in the camp.
The collaborative effort between IESSI, ILO Pakistan, and the Labour Department ICT exemplifies the power of collective action in addressing healthcare disparities and promoting social justice.
