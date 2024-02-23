Open Menu

IESSI Hosts Free Medical Camp For ICTl's Brick Kiln Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl's brick kiln community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) On the occasion of the International Day of Social Justice, the Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) with the collaboration of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Pakistan and the Labour Department ICT organized a free medical camp for the brick kiln community here on Friday.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the camp was held under the supervision of Commissioner IESSI, which was participated by various dignitaries and medical personnel.

The event was graced by the Country Director ILO Geir Thomas Tonstol.

The Director General Chief Commissioner Office and the Director of Labour & Industries also participated in the camp.

Screenings for Hepatitis B and C, Diabetes, Cholesterol, and HbA1c levels, among other tests were conducted in the camp.

Additionally, attendees benefited from eye and breast cancer screenings and received valuable awareness on diabetes, hypertension, child nutrition development, and the use of sugar and gluten-free products.

Commissioner (IESSI) Social Security, Rabia Aurangzeb, expressed satisfaction with the event's outcome, noting that over 500 individuals availed free medical treatment in the camp. In a gesture of support to the community's children, school bags, uniforms, first aid kits, and other gifts were also distributed in the camp.

The collaborative effort between IESSI, ILO Pakistan, and the Labour Department ICT exemplifies the power of collective action in addressing healthcare disparities and promoting social justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ilo Breast Cancer Event From Labour

Recent Stories

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, ..

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agricu ..

7 minutes ago
 Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

4 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan