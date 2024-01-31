IESSI organises free medical camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) On the special directions of the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, a one-day free medical camp was organized under the supervision of Commissioner ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) at Model Town Union Council Humak.

According to the spokesperson ICT, Commissioner (IESSI) Social Security, Rabia Aurangzeb, Assistant Commissioner Rural, along with various medical officers, paramedical staff, citizens, businessmen, lawyers and a large number of civil society participated in the free medical camp.

In the free medical camp, awareness was given regarding maternal diseases, medical officers, paediatricians, gynaecologists, skincare specialists, hepatitis B, sugar, HbA1C, laboratory and family planning.

Rabia Aurangzeb said that more than 500 people participated in the free medical camp and were given free medicines along with free check-ups, and various laboratory tests as well and food was also distributed to the patients.