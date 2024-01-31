Open Menu

IESSI Organises Free Medical Camp

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 12:20 AM

IESSI organises free medical camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) On the special directions of the Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, a one-day free medical camp was organized under the supervision of Commissioner ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) at Model Town Union Council Humak.

According to the spokesperson ICT, Commissioner (IESSI) Social Security, Rabia Aurangzeb, Assistant Commissioner Rural, along with various medical officers, paramedical staff, citizens, businessmen, lawyers and a large number of civil society participated in the free medical camp.

In the free medical camp, awareness was given regarding maternal diseases, medical officers, paediatricians, gynaecologists, skincare specialists, hepatitis B, sugar, HbA1C, laboratory and family planning.

Rabia Aurangzeb said that more than 500 people participated in the free medical camp and were given free medicines along with free check-ups, and various laboratory tests as well and food was also distributed to the patients.

Related Topics

Islamabad Civil Society Lawyers Family

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

26 minutes ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

26 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

29 minutes ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

29 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

29 minutes ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

35 minutes ago
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

35 minutes ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

35 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

35 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

43 minutes ago
 Imperial College London library named after Pakist ..

Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

43 minutes ago
 NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child ..

NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan