IESSI Organizes Free Medical Camp; Treats Hundreds At RHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) with the collaboration of District Health Office (DHO) and Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital Thursday arranged a free medical camp at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baharakahu.
Talking to APP, the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration said that the people had access to medical checkups for various acute illnesses, diabetes screening, breast cancer screening, gynecology consultations, specialist consultations, and pediatrician consultations in the camp.
Additionally, free medicines were also provided to those in need.
He said the initiative aimed at to provide essential healthcare services to the community.
On directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat paid a visit to the medical camp and reviewed the facilities being given to the ailing humanity.
The medical camp commenced at 9:00 am and has already served over 300 patients by 12:30 pm, with services continuing until 4:00 pm. This outreach initiative underscores the commitment of various organizations to address the healthcare needs of underserved communities.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-district thief gang busted, one held1 minute ago
-
Practical steps being taken to eliminate corruption, red tapeism culture2 minutes ago
-
10 dead,1,362 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in May-9 events be punished: Ashrafi11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest dacoit with Rs 600,000 snatched cash11 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt paying special focus on health sector: DC11 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts “Next-Generation Strategic Cohort 2024”12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates21 minutes ago
-
Sports week celebrated in Benazir Medical University21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to transform Qatar ties into a robust economic partnership: PM21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,900 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed's mausoleum22 minutes ago