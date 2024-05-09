Open Menu

IESSI Organizes Free Medical Camp; Treats Hundreds At RHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) with the collaboration of District Health Office (DHO) and Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital Thursday arranged a free medical camp at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Baharakahu.

Talking to APP, the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration said that the people had access to medical checkups for various acute illnesses, diabetes screening, breast cancer screening, gynecology consultations, specialist consultations, and pediatrician consultations in the camp.

Additionally, free medicines were also provided to those in need.

He said the initiative aimed at to provide essential healthcare services to the community.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat paid a visit to the medical camp and reviewed the facilities being given to the ailing humanity.

The medical camp commenced at 9:00 am and has already served over 300 patients by 12:30 pm, with services continuing until 4:00 pm. This outreach initiative underscores the commitment of various organizations to address the healthcare needs of underserved communities.

