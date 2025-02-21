IESSI To Establish Staff Welfare Fund For ICT Employees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 17th meeting of the Governing Body of the ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) on Friday decided to establish a Staff Welfare Fund for employees, including death grants, marriage grants and benefits for disabled individuals for the families of employees who passed away during their service.
The meeting chaired by the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa approved amendments to the Social Security Act.
Chief Commissioner Randhawa, directed that transaction advisors be hired for joint ventures for various projects. The meeting also decided to approve the Hajj policy, considering the agenda for workers. Under this policy, workers who have been employed for over seven years will be eligible to apply.
Furthermore, the meeting decided to include the city's top and high-quality hospitals on the panel for the treatment of employees and their families. The hospitals included on the panel are PAF, Fauji Foundation, Nescom, KRL and Punjab Security Hospital.
Randhawa also directed the Member Finance to review the contract rates and discounts to all hospitals. Later, the meeting approved the hiring of staff for the recently constructed Social Security Medical Center in Humak Model Town. The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Body, including ICT administration, Commissioner Social Security and other senior officials.
APP/smd-nvd
Recent Stories
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..
Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session
Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025
CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security
Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Naheed Qamar and Mola Bakhsh Chandio to receive Aks-e-Khushbu awards4 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij4 minutes ago
-
IESSI to establish Staff Welfare Fund for ICT Employees4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 68 kite sellers, flyers14 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker hosts Bangladeshi journalists delegation14 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bails of Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzeb14 minutes ago
-
DC directs action against artificial price hike ahead of Ramadan14 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police continue welfare efforts for martyrs' families24 minutes ago
-
Health advocates urge to take strict measures to combat rising youth addiction24 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for eliminating Khawarij in Karak24 minutes ago
-
Experts call for financing in climate-resilient WASH services24 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds Khuli Katchery to address public grievances24 minutes ago