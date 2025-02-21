Open Menu

IESSI To Establish Staff Welfare Fund For ICT Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM

IESSI to establish Staff Welfare Fund for ICT Employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 17th meeting of the Governing Body of the ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) on Friday decided to establish a Staff Welfare Fund for employees, including death grants, marriage grants and benefits for disabled individuals for the families of employees who passed away during their service.

The meeting chaired by the Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa approved amendments to the Social Security Act.

Chief Commissioner Randhawa, directed that transaction advisors be hired for joint ventures for various projects. The meeting also decided to approve the Hajj policy, considering the agenda for workers. Under this policy, workers who have been employed for over seven years will be eligible to apply.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to include the city's top and high-quality hospitals on the panel for the treatment of employees and their families. The hospitals included on the panel are PAF, Fauji Foundation, Nescom, KRL and Punjab Security Hospital.

Randhawa also directed the Member Finance to review the contract rates and discounts to all hospitals. Later, the meeting approved the hiring of staff for the recently constructed Social Security Medical Center in Humak Model Town. The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Body, including ICT administration, Commissioner Social Security and other senior officials.

