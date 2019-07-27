If AC is removed from Nawaz Shairf room in jail then his kidneys can fail: Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to Chief Secretary Punjab warning if Air conditioner from the room of Nawaz Sharif in jail is removed then kidneys of Nawaz Sharif could fail.In his written letter, Shehbaz Sharif said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf has kidney problem.Shehbaz Sharif also declared the written letter of Punjab government to IG prisons as the violation of recommendations of medical board.While mentioning recommendations of medical board, Shehbaz Sharif said that first recommendation of medical board is that Nawaz Sharif should be kept in moderate temperature room and if he is not keep in the room having moderate temperature then his kidneys may fail.Shehbaz Sharif said that he wonders that how interior ministry can ignore such important matter regarding Nawaz Sharif health.

He said that this step is an attack on the health of his brother for political victimization.He alleged that all these steps are being taken upon the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He demanded that implementation upon medical board recommendations should be made as it is because such steps will leave really worse impacts upon Nawaz Sharif health.He said that three times elected PM should not be deprived of his legal right.He while addressing to Chief Secretary Punjab hoped that he believed Chief Secretary is also aware of dire consequences of this step and adverse impact it will leave on the health of Nawaz Sharif .Copies of Shehbaz Shairf letter have also been sent to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Punjab and IG prisons.