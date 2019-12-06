UrduPoint.com
If Accountability Is Crime Then We Will Continue To Commit This Crime: NAB Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that state of Madina is not only the job of government but we all will have to play our role

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that state of Madina is not only the job of government but we all will have to play our role."Realization of state of Medina is not impossible.

We will have to change ourselves for State of Median first of all. State of Medina is not only the job of government but we all will have to play our role", he said this addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi.The chairman said corrupt elements have destroyed the image of the country, adding that the bureau has performed its role in informing the people about the causes of corruption.Self-accountability will wipe out the menace of corruption, he added.

Justice retired Javed Iqbal said NAB has not joined hands with anyone and that we have to face difficulties for the supremacy of law.Not only government but a joint struggle is required to make Pakistan like state of Madina, said NAB chairman.Pakistan has come into being to stay for ever.

I want the light of development comes in the country. Our loyalty is only with Pakistan. I promoted merit by eliminating culture of favoritism. We want to promote constructive role in the country.

We have recovered Rs 328 billion so far, he remarked.He appealed that new generation should join hands with us to make country corruption free.He held if holding corrupt persons accountable is crime then we will continue to commit this crime.

