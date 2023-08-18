Open Menu

'If Any Police Officer Found Involved In Water Theft, He Will Face Action'; Says Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he is in touch with the higher authorities of the police and if any police officer is found involved in water theft and action will be taken against him.

He expressed these views while addressing the event organized under the auspices of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People's Party Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Najmi Alam, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, District Central General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Chairman of various UCs, CEO, MD Water Board Syed Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer Asadullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The water board has come up with a solution that they will produce manhole covers, manhole rings and slabs.

A manhole cover which weighs 10 to 12 kilograms was available for Rs 3500 in the market, the same cover will be ready in the factory for Rs 2700 and its weight will be 35 kg.

He said that 150 manhole covers will be given to every UC without discrimination and this process will be started from Monday.

He said that all parties should work together to make this city better and everyone should work together, he said that the people of Karachi do not want their water to be stolen, so tough decisions have to be made.

In response to a question, Mayor Karachi said that the black sheep in the water board will not be able to work with him.

He said that we will take action again in Janjal Goth, and he will stand with the officials, so far more than 30 FIRs have been registered against the water thieves and we are working and fighting with the mafia.

