If businessmen and investors prosper, then country would flourish, and achieve economic growth and development: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Assuring the traders of more steps for 'ease of doing business', Prime Minister Imran Khan said if the businessmen and investors prospered, the country would flourish, and achieve economic growth and development.

He said the introduction of socialist system, though it was better in terms of welfare of masses, in 1960s changed the mindset and profit-making was considered as a bad thing.

"There is a difference between profiteering and profit-making," he said, adding, his government was changing that mindset to attract the investors.

The prime minister said 2019 was a difficult year for the government, which despite the challenges of depleting foreign exchange reserves, pressure on rupee, repayment of $ 10 billion loans and fear of default, stabilized the economy.

But now with the incentives for industry and specially focusing on the revival of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), 2020 would be the year of growth and jobs creation through encouraging investors, he added.

Imran Khan referred to a report of the United Kingdom based Conde Nast magazine, which listed Pakistan as a top travel and tourism destination, and stressed on the need of exploring and exploiting that huge potential.

Only the Northern Areas of Pakistan were double in size than Switzerland that earned $ 80 billion per annum from tourism he said, adding Pakistan having historic religious and heritage sites across the country as well as sandy beaches at the Makran Coast had a lot of tourism potential.

Besides the significant increase in domestic tourism, he said millions of Pakistani expatriates, due to Islamophobia in the West, were showing interest in the country's tourist sites and wanted to come with their families during the holidays.

The prime minister urged the business community to explore and exploit the avenue of tourism by investing in the development of tourist resorts in the country.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh speaking on the present government's stabilization measures after coming into power, said it mobilized over $ 20 billion to repay $ 10 billion debt and to correct the situation of historic $ 20 billion current account deficit, $ 32 billion trade deficit, inflating Rs 30 trillion loans, huge circular debt etc.

He said now with the stable exchange rate, growing stock exchange, reduced current account and trade deficits, and the endorsement of economic stability by the international financial institutions, the positive effects of the government's stabilization measures had started to come.

The finance minister also highlighted the important role of private sector in the economic development of the country and said the government's economic team was there to facilitate the businessmen by all means.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, speaking on the occasion, also highlighted the government's economic achievements and criticized the opposition parties for only talking about negative things and not appreciating the government's successes, which were based on hard fact.