UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Businessmen And Investors Prosper, Then Country Would Flourish, And Achieve Economic Growth And Development: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

If businessmen and investors prosper, then country would flourish, and achieve economic growth and development: Prime Minister

Assuring the traders of more steps for 'ease of doing business', Prime Minister Imran Khan said if the businessmen and investors prospered, the country would flourish, and achieve economic growth and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Assuring the traders of more steps for 'ease of doing business', Prime Minister Imran Khan said if the businessmen and investors prospered, the country would flourish, and achieve economic growth and development.

He said the introduction of socialist system, though it was better in terms of welfare of masses, in 1960s changed the mindset and profit-making was considered as a bad thing.

"There is a difference between profiteering and profit-making," he said, adding, his government was changing that mindset to attract the investors.

The prime minister said 2019 was a difficult year for the government, which despite the challenges of depleting foreign exchange reserves, pressure on rupee, repayment of $ 10 billion loans and fear of default, stabilized the economy.

But now with the incentives for industry and specially focusing on the revival of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), 2020 would be the year of growth and jobs creation through encouraging investors, he added.

Imran Khan referred to a report of the United Kingdom based Conde Nast magazine, which listed Pakistan as a top travel and tourism destination, and stressed on the need of exploring and exploiting that huge potential.

Only the Northern Areas of Pakistan were double in size than Switzerland that earned $ 80 billion per annum from tourism he said, adding Pakistan having historic religious and heritage sites across the country as well as sandy beaches at the Makran Coast had a lot of tourism potential.

Besides the significant increase in domestic tourism, he said millions of Pakistani expatriates, due to Islamophobia in the West, were showing interest in the country's tourist sites and wanted to come with their families during the holidays.

The prime minister urged the business community to explore and exploit the avenue of tourism by investing in the development of tourist resorts in the country.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh speaking on the present government's stabilization measures after coming into power, said it mobilized over $ 20 billion to repay $ 10 billion debt and to correct the situation of historic $ 20 billion current account deficit, $ 32 billion trade deficit, inflating Rs 30 trillion loans, huge circular debt etc.

He said now with the stable exchange rate, growing stock exchange, reduced current account and trade deficits, and the endorsement of economic stability by the international financial institutions, the positive effects of the government's stabilization measures had started to come.

The finance minister also highlighted the important role of private sector in the economic development of the country and said the government's economic team was there to facilitate the businessmen by all means.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, speaking on the occasion, also highlighted the government's economic achievements and criticized the opposition parties for only talking about negative things and not appreciating the government's successes, which were based on hard fact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Stock Exchange Exchange Business Holidays United Kingdom Switzerland 2020 All From Government Top Billion Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

City Patrolling Force completes special training f ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in ..

6 minutes ago

US Stocks Open at New Record Highs as Strong Chine ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University extends date for submitting exams ..

6 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Launched by End of 20 ..

11 minutes ago

Riyadh Seeking to Boost Influence on Syrian Consti ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.