Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah, has said that if democracy is being discussed in America why doesn't it reach Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Omar Abdullah was addressing a press conference after Indian opposition parties' meeting in Patna, Kashmir media service reported.

The NC leader said he and Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party President in IIOJK who also attended the meeting, belong to that part of the world where democracy is murdered.

"Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House, but why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir?" he asked.

He was referring to a meeting between the US President, Joe Biden, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington.

It is to mention here that on Friday, 16 Indian opposition parties held a meeting in Patna, which was called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to forge an alliance against the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

