If ECP Supposed To Reform Electoral System, NAB Be Allowed To Amend Accountability Laws: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

If ECP supposed to reform electoral system, NAB be allowed to amend accountability laws: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday endorsed the statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar that if Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was supposed to introduce reforms in electoral process then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be allowed to amend accountability laws.

In a tweet, he said if parliament had no role in reformation, the national institutions should be allowed to do whatever they like as in the opinion of Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, the parliament had nothing to do with the process of reformation of national institutions.

