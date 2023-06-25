ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener National SDGs taskforce Romina Khrushid Alam has said that If Europe can unite why can't Asia region. It's now or it's never as Asia is facing multifaceted challenges like climate change.

"We need to not only strengthen rather stand with each other," the SAPM underlined.

She was speaking as Chief Guest at an international dialogue jointly hosted by the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization R & D, Schiller Institute USA/Germany and BRIX Institute, Sweden organised International Forum on Xinjiang Modernisation from Global Perspective held here.

SAPM, Romina Khrushid Alam in her remarks said the friendship between China and Pakistan is very close to the heart of every Pakistani. "China believes in peace and practically demonstrated it as it has been visible in Saudi-Iran ties, Afghanistan and for Pakistan China always supported and stood beside in testing times," she added.

Romina said China always come up with sustainable solutions to every crisis in the world which was very important. "It's high time for each one of us to more talk about the capacity build-up and knowledge sharing that will help exchange best practices for resolving pressing issues." The SAPM mentioned that economic development was the only solution to all Asian countries and it was the need for the region to come up with a consortium.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Afghanistan, Dr Abdul Latif Nazari was the guest of honour via video link whereas Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Convener National SDGs taskforce, Romina Khrushid Alam was the chief guest whereas Chairperson, Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-Larouche, Chairman, BRIX Institute, Stephen Brawer, Renowned Scholar, Ambassador (R) Yuba Nath Lamsal and Vice Chairman BRIX Hussein Askery participated through zoom. The session was moderated by Senior Economist and Expert in China Affairs, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay.

Deputy Minister of Economy, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr Abdul Latif Nazari has said that China through a positive and important role in global peace and security provided multiple solutions to nations for better growth, improved peace and stability.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Minister of Economy Afghanistan, Dr Abdul Latif Nazari said China's role is beneficial for the entire region as its role has been to prevent the destruction of global peace through its strategic development design established to avoid conflict, ensure cooperation and mutually beneficial development. Nazari underlined that China wanted to unite all regional organisations like Africa Union, ASEAN and Arab League.

The foreign policy of the Chinese government respects the integrity of all the countries that's why many countries are more interested in establishing economic and bilateral ties with China, he said.

Afghan Minister said, "China's role in bringing peace to KSA and Iran is remarkable. It's also significant in bringing peace and stability to Central Asian Republics." Many countries are interested to use the Chinese model of economic development, he added.

China has not interfered in the internal affairs of the Afghan people and contributed to the economic development of Afghanistan, he said, adding, "Good economic relations between the two countries of China and Afghanistan can benefit both the nations as Chinese can invest in road development, mining, culture and education sectors.

"Afghanistan will not allow any attempt to harm China's interest in Afghanistan and can work together to support each other," he said.

Chairperson, Schiller Institute, Helga Zepp-Larouche said western media has been reporting on alleged human rights abuses against Muslims in Xinjiang. "But China in the same region had done a lot for the development of local masses there. However, the western media remained unable to provide any proof of their allegations," she said.

Vice Chairman BRIX Sweden, Hussein Askery said Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and massive poverty alleviation initiatives made Xinjiang region center of focus of China and interest for entire Central Asia and Eurasia regions. The Chinese government worked against terrorist groups in Xinjiang and in the same time worked on vocational training and development initiatives for local masses. Despite that the growth in Xinjiang is higher than rest of China and the local people have been extended good facilities. The GDP of Xinjiang alone had swelled from ¥791 billion to ¥1.3 trillion in 2020.

The Chinese government, he said had started huge economic initiatives in the Xinjiang region including electricity, and roadmap connections whereas 2.5 million housing units have been constructed and more are underway. The Xinjiang's people had shifted to new houses from their primitive settlements. Askery said there are huge natural resources in the region that make it suitable for industrial development.

But it was also important that Xinjiang could be a bridge for Muslim countries in the rest of Asia whereas the Islamic meeting between China and Central Asian Republics was also very important in this regard. Bilal Janjua from business provided a detailed account of the propaganda regime defaming China and Xinjiang region.

He said Xinjiang is home to the world's deepest petroleum and gas reserves and the world hegemonic powers did not want it to develop in a peaceful manner and that's why focussed on Xinjiang. "It is a gateway to China and its energy gateway making it of extreme strategic importance. Many gas and oil pipelines are entering from Central Asian countries to China and also one from Russia (Power of Siberia gas pipelines).

Once petroleum reserves are developed it will boost the entire Xinjiang region and China's economy. However, only 25% of the petroleum reserves have been utilised and explored so far," he added. "There has been lot of focus of Chinese government on Xinjiang as it had developed into a robust economy. The infrastructure has improved. Xinjiang is home to over 2,000 tourism sites with very high local tourism adding massive influx into Chinese GDP," he ended. Ambassador (R) Yuba Nath Lamsal said the propaganda of western countries led by international hegemonic powers was to contain China. "It's not only Xinjiang but the entire China targeted through an entire system of propaganda to manipulate minds of the people.

The economic war against China included psychological war, and sanctions among others," he added. Chairman BRIX, Stephen Brawer said it has been the objective of BRI to unite with nations through economic cooperation and it is going to be the 10th anniversary of BRI. "We will begin to see that more people in Europe and the U.S. will realise the potential of BRI," he said.

