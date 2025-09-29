Open Menu

If Given Chance, PML-N Will Bring Punjab-like Development In Sindh: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

If given chance, PML-N will bring Punjab-like development in Sindh: Minister

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Monday said if the people of Sindh would elect Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), the party would bring development in the province like Punjab.

While addressing PML-N workers' convention, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's prudent foreign policy had elevated Pakistan’s global stander.

The minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif humbled India’s arrogance, while the credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power went to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif — a milestone that now guaranteed the country's defense.

Kheal Das Kohistani emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear capability was purely for defense purposes, adding “If any country dares to look at us with ill intentions, they will be answered”.

He added that the PML-N had delivered motorways, employment, and development projects in Sindh.

The minister further stated that the PML-N believed in providing dignified employment, not forcing people to stand in lines for Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 handouts.

He acknowledged that the PML-N currently supported the mandate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh but affirmed that the party was steadily gaining ground in the province.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to ..

Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..

13 minutes ago
 Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

35 minutes ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

44 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

59 minutes ago
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

59 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

1 hour ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

1 hour ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

2 hours ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan