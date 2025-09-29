If Given Chance, PML-N Will Bring Punjab-like Development In Sindh: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kheal Das Kohistani on Monday said if the people of Sindh would elect Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), the party would bring development in the province like Punjab.
While addressing PML-N workers' convention, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's prudent foreign policy had elevated Pakistan’s global stander.
The minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif humbled India’s arrogance, while the credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power went to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif — a milestone that now guaranteed the country's defense.
Kheal Das Kohistani emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear capability was purely for defense purposes, adding “If any country dares to look at us with ill intentions, they will be answered”.
He added that the PML-N had delivered motorways, employment, and development projects in Sindh.
The minister further stated that the PML-N believed in providing dignified employment, not forcing people to stand in lines for Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 handouts.
He acknowledged that the PML-N currently supported the mandate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh but affirmed that the party was steadily gaining ground in the province.
