If India imposes war, we will give India befitting response: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Governor of Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said that war is not the solution of problems; if India imposes war on us we will give India befitting response.

Indian army firing on Innocents along LoC is aimed to divert world's attention from India's internal massive protests against newly legislated Citizen Amendment Act, he said.Governor of Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar was addressing the convocation of University of Central Punjab and later talking to media in Expo Centre Lahore.

Pro Rector UCP Dr Mansoor Ahmed and renowned Lawyer Salman Akram Raja were also present in convocation.Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan wants to maintain close ties with neighborly countries and regional peace and stability is 1st priority of Pakistan but unfortunately India doesn't want regional stability and is continuously showing aggression and threatens peace in the region.After striping Kashmir special status and putting curfew in Kashmir India has now introduced a new citizenship amendment bill against Indian Muslims to extend Modi 'Hinduwta Agenda and marginalize Muslims of India.

Today not only people in Kashmir but people in entire India are on roads against Modi's policies.

Defeat of BJP in 5 states of India within year is demonstration of Indian people's hate for Modi.

Nation is standing by our army who is securing our borders", he added. If India indulges us in war we will give India a befitting reply. Every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice for security and defense of our motherland.While addressing the convocation Governor Punjab said that I congratulate all the graduating students on this big day.While expressing his happiness Governor said that our daughters are excelling in education sector and securing all the medals for academic excellence.

Your real test will start from today as you are entering into practical life, CGPA and grades don't matter in practical life, your must adhere to principles of tolerance, patience.Life is full of uncertainties, challenges and opportunities; you all need to set big goals in life.

"We are ensuring meritocracy and transparency in all universities and have completely eradicated political interference and nepotism from universities", he concluded.