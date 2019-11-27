UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Intention Of Leadership Good Then All Difficulties Could Be Solved: Special Assistant To Prime Minister For Health Dr Zafar Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:07 PM

If intention of leadership good then all difficulties could be solved: Special assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza

Special assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that if intention of leadership is good then all difficulties could be solved

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Special assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that if intention of leadership is good then all difficulties could be solved.While addressing an inauguration ceremony of up gradation of mother-child centre polyclinic Abpara he said he felt privileged after coming here because if leadership of any country, institute or department would be honest then a good team will be established and a capable team can run institutions in a better manner.He said a good leader can make a good team.The vision of incumbent government is to provide all basic health facilities.He while commending the steps of Dr Shoaib said that up gradation of this centre and to overcome all the problems within three months is a very big success of him.He said in the Federal government there were 19 health centers but they were non-functional but now the vision of incumbent government is to provide all basic medical facilities to general public.

He said for this we are making a model health system whose base will be Primary health care.We have started to send staff forthwith in these health care centers so that these health centers could be made functional.First community health center was completed in Shah Allah Ditta.These all health centers will start working to provide facility to general public following their completion within one year.He said mother-child centre will help reduce pressure upon the Polyclinic.Parliamentary secretary for health Dr Nosheen Hamid has said that objective of PTI government was to bring revolution in the field of health.The vision of PM is to provide basic health facilities to general public as he made Shaukat Khanum Hospital for provision of health facilities to poor that shows he has keen interest in provision of health facilities to poor and lower class people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor All Government

Recent Stories

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

4 minutes ago

Parliament will elect new PAC chairman today

4 minutes ago

Rescuers work through the night as Albanian quake ..

4 minutes ago

Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrori ..

4 minutes ago

Astronauts Fix Toilet at US Segment of Internation ..

6 minutes ago

Israel's Non-Participation in WMD-Free Mideast Con ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.