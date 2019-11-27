If intention of leadership good then all difficulties could be solved: Special assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Special assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that if intention of leadership is good then all difficulties could be solved.While addressing an inauguration ceremony of up gradation of mother-child centre polyclinic Abpara he said he felt privileged after coming here because if leadership of any country, institute or department would be honest then a good team will be established and a capable team can run institutions in a better manner.He said a good leader can make a good team.The vision of incumbent government is to provide all basic health facilities.He while commending the steps of Dr Shoaib said that up gradation of this centre and to overcome all the problems within three months is a very big success of him.He said in the Federal government there were 19 health centers but they were non-functional but now the vision of incumbent government is to provide all basic medical facilities to general public.

He said for this we are making a model health system whose base will be Primary health care.We have started to send staff forthwith in these health care centers so that these health centers could be made functional.First community health center was completed in Shah Allah Ditta.These all health centers will start working to provide facility to general public following their completion within one year.He said mother-child centre will help reduce pressure upon the Polyclinic.Parliamentary secretary for health Dr Nosheen Hamid has said that objective of PTI government was to bring revolution in the field of health.The vision of PM is to provide basic health facilities to general public as he made Shaukat Khanum Hospital for provision of health facilities to poor that shows he has keen interest in provision of health facilities to poor and lower class people.