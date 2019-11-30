If medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Sharif then why not for other prisoners: CJ IHC

Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah while ordering to carry out blood test of all Adiala Jail inmates has remarked if medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Sharif then why not for other prisoners.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Chief Justice (CJ) of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah while ordering to carry out blood test of all Adiala Jail inmates has remarked if medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Sharif then why not for other prisoners.The CJ IHC issued these orders on a petition filed by an ailing death convict seeking relief on medical grounds.The petition from ailing death convict came up for special hearing before IHC bench led by CJ IHC Athar Minallah.Police officers of Adiala jail, doctors, secretary ministry for human rights and secretary health appeared in the court.Both the secretaries filed replies on the petition from prisoner Khadim Hussain.CJ IHC Athar Minallah while deciding to visit Adiala jail remarked " I will visit Adiala jail next Friday.

Ensuring their rights to the prisoners is responsibility of federation. Medical board is constituted on ones sweet will .Athar Minallah observed " if medical board can be constituted for Nawaz Sharif then why not for others.

You know how corruption is being committed in jails.Athar Minallah inquired did Adiala Jail authorities write letter to state on plight of prisoners. Federation should file report about prisoners in all the four provinces.

The best health facilities be provided to Adiala jail inmates.He further observed " there are such prisoners who are acquitted later honorably. All the prisoners should be subjected to blood test.

It should not be waited when the prisoners fall ill. All necessary tests should be conducted before illness.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 14.During the previous hearing the CJ IHC had expressed annoyance over non filing the reply by the government in respect of petition submitted by an ailing death convict in connection with his eye treatment besides remarking this is human rights matter.

I will issue detailed judgment later.