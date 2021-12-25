If Nawaz Sharif returns, he must go to jail: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared guilty and disqualified for life time from the Supreme Court, so if he returns, he must face law of the land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared guilty and disqualified for life time from the Supreme Court, so if he returns, he must face law of the land.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admission in any hospital of London for the purpose till date.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was not returning after doing any milestone, adding if Nawaz Sharif wants to return in the country he should do hurry because the Adiala Jail was waiting for him and his all punishments would remain intact.

Farrukh Habib said, criminals places always in jails not in the power corridors, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership raising slogan to give respect to the vote, but they always promoted their hidden agenda to give respect the Note (Currency) in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government would table the money bill in current session of the Parliament for debating, adding the incumbent government was not approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for first time but in the past almost every government had also approached it.

He said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased exports, remittances and record increase in tax collection.

He said, the party structuring after loosing in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa local government election was the part of the party's new strategy which would be helpful for contesting the next elections.