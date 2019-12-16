UrduPoint.com
If PTI Reins Over Inflation And Unemployment Then Next Five Years Will Also Go To It: Sheikh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that if present government reins over unemployment and inflation then next five years will also be of the PTI government.Talking to a press conference in Railway Camp Office Karachi, Railway Minister claimed that incumbent government is an elected government and it will complete its 5 year tenure.

He said no minus formula is working.Sheikh Rashid said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif both are disqualified adding both have no politics in future.Talking about extension in the tenure of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa he said the matter regarding extension in the tenure of COAS will be solved soon.He said in the fight of black and white coat, black coat suffered huge humiliation adding lawyers should do work to improve their character .

