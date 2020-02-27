If teacher is disabled, he cannot be allowed to lie: CJP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has nullified Service Tribunal (ST) decision on Punjab government appeal plea against reinstatement of disabled teacher maintaining that acquiring professional diploma or degree is must for teaching.A full bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad took up the case for hearing Thursday in SC Lahore registry.

CJP remarked if the teacher is disabled , he cannot be allowed to lie.The learned bench reinstated District education Officer Sheikhupura decision.The stance was taken in Punjab government appeal plea that the disabled teacher provided fake diploma from Allama Iqbal Open University at the time of his appointment.

During the verification of the diploma in 2010, the forgery was detected. Later the teacher was sacked being diploma fake .Punjab Service Tribunal reinstated the disabled teacher on job.