Open Menu

If The Quality Of Education Improves By Privatizing Educational Institutions,then Their Privatization Is Not A Wrong Thing. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 12:42 PM

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,then their privatization is not a wrong thing. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Increase in education budget like welfare states,Equal scholarship system or subsidy program for quality education can revolutionize the education sector. Pakistan Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Sep , 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while talking about the improvement of the education system in the country, the only and best way is increase in the education budget.

He said that a modern and quality education system is central to the development of any state. He said that first of all, the issuance of uniform curriculum across the country is the basic need.

Unfortunately, multiple curricula are prevalent in the same country, due to which a system of disenfranchisement and class division is flourishing in the field like education.He said that if the quality of education improves with the privatization of educational institutions, then their privatization is not a wrong thing.

An increase in education budget like welfare states and equal scholarship system or subsidy program for quality education can revolutionize the education sector. He further said that the lack of practical training instead of theory in the educational curriculum, especially in science and technology-related sciences, is the result of distance from the real goal.

There is a need for a comprehensive and solid policy in this regard. The establishment of a task force consisting of educationists and the issuance of a uniform curriculum across the country is indispensable on an emergency basis.

Related Topics

Education Budget Same Muslim All From Best

Recent Stories

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

7 minutes ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

14 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

33 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

58 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 ..

Sarah Galvão secures historic first win as ADXC 1 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Sec ..

UAE President holds phone call with US Defense Secretary

12 hours ago
 PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud ..

PM Kakar telephones Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing Gaza ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan