If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,then their privatization is not a wrong thing. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Pakistan Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Sep , 2023) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while talking about the improvement of the education system in the country, the only and best way is increase in the education budget.

He said that a modern and quality education system is central to the development of any state. He said that first of all, the issuance of uniform curriculum across the country is the basic need.

Unfortunately, multiple curricula are prevalent in the same country, due to which a system of disenfranchisement and class division is flourishing in the field like education.He said that if the quality of education improves with the privatization of educational institutions, then their privatization is not a wrong thing.

An increase in education budget like welfare states and equal scholarship system or subsidy program for quality education can revolutionize the education sector. He further said that the lack of practical training instead of theory in the educational curriculum, especially in science and technology-related sciences, is the result of distance from the real goal.

There is a need for a comprehensive and solid policy in this regard. The establishment of a task force consisting of educationists and the issuance of a uniform curriculum across the country is indispensable on an emergency basis.