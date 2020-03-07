UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

If Unchecked, Hindu Supremacist Ideology To Target All Indian Minorities: Prime Minister Warns

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:26 PM

If unchecked, Hindu supremacist ideology to target all Indian minorities: Prime Minister warns

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that if not checked, the Hindu supremacist ideology would target all the minority communities in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that if not checked, the Hindu supremacist ideology would target all the minority communities in India.

"I continue to warn international community that Modi's Hindu Supremacist ideology will target all minorities. Right now prime target is Kashmiri Muslims & Muslims in India; but intolerance & targeting is spreading & will spread to other minority communities," the prime minister said on twitter commenting on a media report about the removal of a statue of Christ from a Christian cemetery in Mumbai by the police, after the objections by Hindu radicals.

The prime minister said if the supremacist ideology was not checked, it would target all communities in India including Dalits and eventually anyone who dared to disagree with that fascist ideology, would be the target of violence.

"The consequences will be felt beyond the region unless resolute action is taken," he added.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Minority Twitter Resolute Muslim Christian Media All From

Recent Stories

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

5 minutes ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

5 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for freeze on military activities ..

7 minutes ago

Italy coronavirus toll tops 230, cases near 6,000

7 minutes ago

Italy coronavirus toll passes 200, cases near 6,00 ..

7 minutes ago

Klopp skirts Shankly comparison as Liverpool bounc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.