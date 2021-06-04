If you’re planning a vacation during the pandemic, be very mindful of these SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 4th, 2021) More than a year after its arrival in Pakistan, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a very real threat to the health and safety of people across the country. This means that COVID-prevention protocols such as wearing a mask in public spaces, maintaining social distance and regularly washing our hands with soap and water throughout the day are just as relevant today as they were in March 2020.

And while these basic protocols are something we must absolutely observe in our day-to-day lives, at the same time we also have a huge responsibility to adhere to a specific set of unique SOPs if we choose to travel or indulge in tourist activities during the pandemic.

Specifically for this purpose, the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has designed a detailed list of SOPs aimed at minimizing the potential for contracting COVID-19 at tourist resorts and reducing its spread. These measures are of extreme importance to ensure the safety and health of tourists and local populations.

General Measures

People planning a vacation, i.e., the potential tourists, must ensure that they are healthy and physically fit before embarking on the journey.

It is also mandatory for them to carry a recent Negative PCR / COVID-19 report along with their CNICs, which should be presented to the hotels / guesthouse management when making the booking. The individuals who are vaccinated must deposit a copy of their vaccination certificate at the resort they reside in during the vacation.

Additionally, the local administration has arranged check posts manned by law enforcement personnel at all entry points to travel areas to register and fill-up a Health Declaration Form (HDF) that the travelers must complete.

It goes without saying that travelers must ensure adequate supplies of masks and sanitizers before they embark on any trip.

Preventive Measures for Tourist Resorts and Hotels

If you’re a tourist staying at a resort, hotel or guesthouse, do ensure that the facility is adhering to the COVID SOPs laid down by the government.

These include, maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene, disinfecting rooms, high touch surfaces and vehicles used by the tourists routinely and ensuring thermal screening at entry points.

These facilities are also required to display informational material related to COVID preventive measures and share information with the guests on the nearest healthcare facilities in the area.

Preventive Measures at Public Space / Tourist Spots

In addition to the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, carrying hand sanitizers and using them frequently, tourists must also cooperate with the local authorities on other related measures.

These include, for instance, thermal screening of each visitor. Anyone found with an elevated body temperature might be subject to further examination and if needed could be placed in quarantine, according to the SOPs.

If you’re a camper, remember that while dispersed camping is allowed, stringent adherence to COVID SOPs must be observed.

If you’re headed to Gilgit-Baltistan to beat the summer heat, you might be asked for a random sample by GB authorities at entry points or designated spots and tourist areas.

For more information on how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic, follow International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) COVID Free Pakistan campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.