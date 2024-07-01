IFA Actions Against Contaminated Milk; Destroys 14,000 Ltrs Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 11:16 PM
The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday took action against contaminated milk in the the Federal Capital and destroyed 14,000 liters of unsafe milk
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday took action against contaminated milk in the the Federal Capital and destroyed 14,000 liters of unsafe milk.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that numerous complaints about adulterated milk prompted the operation.
Acting on a tip-off, IFA teams intercepted vehicles transporting adulterated milk at a motorway toll plaza.
The IFA, along with food safety teams, also conducted inspections at Bara Kahu and Simbly Dam areas of Islamabad and checked 20,000 liters milk. Upon which 14,000 liters of milk found contaminated which was destroyed.
The crackdown also led to the sealing of four major milk centers involved in the sale of adulterated milk, she added.
This operation was part of the IFA’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and quality of food products in Islamabad, she said.
The Deputy Director emphasized the importance of these measures to protect public health and prevent the sale of harmful products.
The crackdown would continue as the IFA works to address food safety concerns and respond to public complaints.
Dr Tahira urged citizens to report any instances of food adulteration to help maintain the quality of food in the city.
