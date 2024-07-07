IFA actions against expired food seals 1600 kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has continuously launched crackdown against substandard, unhygienic, and expired food item and sealed 1600 kg sauces, jams and drum damage units at Tarlai aimed to provide healthy food to the residents of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the food safety team under her leadership raided at various shops of sauces and jam production units.

She said that expired sauce stock was supplied in various small fast food points in Islamabad which causes stomach, vomiting and food poison diseases.

Action had already been taken for recovery of expired sauces from the units, said added.

Dr Tahira categorically stated that no relaxation would be given to such mafia aims to restrict them from selling unhygienic food items, adding the authority has imposed complete ban on selling expired items.

The strict actions would be taken against the violators to eliminate the supply of such health hazards food items, she concluded.

