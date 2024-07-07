Open Menu

IFA Actions Against Expired Food Seals 1600 Kg

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM

IFA actions against expired food seals 1600 kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has continuously launched crackdown against substandard, unhygienic, and expired food item and sealed 1600 kg sauces, jams and drum damage units at Tarlai aimed to provide healthy food to the residents of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the food safety team under her leadership raided at various shops of sauces and jam production units.

She said that expired sauce stock was supplied in various small fast food points in Islamabad which causes stomach, vomiting and food poison diseases.

Action had already been taken for recovery of expired sauces from the units, said added.

Dr Tahira categorically stated that no relaxation would be given to such mafia aims to restrict them from selling unhygienic food items, adding the authority has imposed complete ban on selling expired items.

The strict actions would be taken against the violators to eliminate the supply of such health hazards food items, she concluded.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

17 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

17 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

17 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

17 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

17 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

17 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

17 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

17 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

17 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan