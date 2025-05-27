IFA begins health checks in cattle markets ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) With Eid ul Azha approaching, the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday launched inspections across cattle markets in the Federal capital with a main focus on animal age, health, hygiene, and public safety.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the teams were guiding livestock traders on mandatory practices to ensure the animals sold for sacrifice meet official standards.

In this regard, a Senior Veterinary Specialist Dr Muhammad Shehzad accompanied by the food safety teams visited cattle markets across the city. The visit aimed to ensure that animals brought for sacrifice are healthy and well cared for. Traders were briefed on veterinary laws and instructed on how to follow them during the peak season.

Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority said that only fit and healthy animals will be allowed for sale in the markets. Any sick or weak animals must be separated and kept in designated quarantine areas.

To improve hygiene conditions, traders have been asked to remove waste regularly and avoid leaving leftover feed in the market.

Garbage bins are to be placed at multiple points, and animal feed must be kept covered. Clean drinking water should be provided in shaded areas and stored in covered containers to keep insects away.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the need for shaded resting areas for animals and constant access to clean water. She also stressed that those handling animals must wash their hands with soap or sanitizer afterward. Gloves and masks should be used while cleaning the animals to prevent infections.

The Food Authority has also issued instructions regarding food and hygiene within the cattle markets. Visitors and traders are advised not to bring food or smoke in the market area to avoid contamination. They have been reminded to dispose of animal waste properly and use lime or disinfectants to control odor and prevent the spread of disease.

Drainage systems at the markets must remain fully operational throughout the season. The deputy director further added that all animals should receive required vaccinations before being sold.

APP/395