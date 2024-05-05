Open Menu

IFA Carries Out 1158 Inspections; Imposes Fines Over Rs 3.5 Mln In ICT

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Director Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a monthly performance review meeting

in a bid to ensure food safety to citizen of the Federal Capital.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Operation of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique briefed the attendees on the authority's activities over the past month, revealing significant strides in the fight against unsafe food.

The IFA carried out 1,158 inspections over the last 30 days, resulting in fines totaling Rs 3,546,000. These fines were imposed on businesses found selling harmful food products or low-quality items. Additionally, more than 4,944 liters of hazardous health oils and other unsafe items were destroyed during various raids.

Director Memon stressed the importance of ensuring food safety and directed the team to intensify their efforts to license food-related businesses.

The initiative will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the focus will be on raising awareness about the necessity and benefits of obtaining a food license. The second phase will involve taking action against businesses that fail to comply with licensing regulations.

Dr Tahira said the IFA's ongoing efforts reflected a broader commitment to public health and consumer safety. Through increased inspections, hefty fines, and proactive awareness campaigns, the authority aimed to create a safer environment for consumers and hold businesses accountable for their products.

The authority's measures were part of a larger strategy to clamp down on unsafe food practices and promote higher food quality standards in the region, she added.

