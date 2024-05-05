IFA Carries Out 1158 Inspections; Imposes Fines Over Rs 3.5 Mln In ICT
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Director Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a monthly performance review meeting
in a bid to ensure food safety to citizen of the Federal Capital.
During the meeting, Deputy Director Operation of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique briefed the attendees on the authority's activities over the past month, revealing significant strides in the fight against unsafe food.
The IFA carried out 1,158 inspections over the last 30 days, resulting in fines totaling Rs 3,546,000. These fines were imposed on businesses found selling harmful food products or low-quality items. Additionally, more than 4,944 liters of hazardous health oils and other unsafe items were destroyed during various raids.
Director Memon stressed the importance of ensuring food safety and directed the team to intensify their efforts to license food-related businesses.
The initiative will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, the focus will be on raising awareness about the necessity and benefits of obtaining a food license. The second phase will involve taking action against businesses that fail to comply with licensing regulations.
Dr Tahira said the IFA's ongoing efforts reflected a broader commitment to public health and consumer safety. Through increased inspections, hefty fines, and proactive awareness campaigns, the authority aimed to create a safer environment for consumers and hold businesses accountable for their products.
The authority's measures were part of a larger strategy to clamp down on unsafe food practices and promote higher food quality standards in the region, she added.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voice for Voiceless to organize pets show on May 56 minutes ago
-
577 criminals held in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
11 held with contraband6 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident near Kot Radha Kishan16 minutes ago
-
Shaukat Thanvi remembered on his death anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom anniversary of senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai being observed56 minutes ago
-
Youngster dies in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Five members of family die of poisonous food in Tandlianwala, Punjab1 hour ago
-
Waves of inflation not decrease2 hours ago
-
Pb Govt seeks to simplify birth registration process3 hours ago
-
Anwaar urges religious scholars to play role in fostering unity, solidarity13 hours ago
-
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems13 hours ago