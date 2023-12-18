IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Monday, closed a bakery in sector E-11 for hosting an unusual gathering of rodents

They were found twirling amidst bakery items raising serious hygiene concerns in the area.

ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said the IFA team uncovered an unsettling inventory of expired culinary items. Among the findings was half a kilogram of expired chocolate powder.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the unhygienic food items, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon issued a warning, emphasizing that ensuring safe food was the top priority for the IFA.

For those considering fast food in E-11/2, caution is advised.

Dr Abdullah Tabasum highlighted this incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for unwavering food safety measures across Islamabad.

He said the IFA's decisive crackdown will act as a wake-up call for all food establishments in the city, delivering a simple directive: clean up your act or face the consequences. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene and safety in the food industry to protect public health.