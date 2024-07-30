IFA conducted 22,221 inspections, issued 8,089 notices: Dr Tahira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted a total of 22,221 inspections, issued 8,089 improvement notices to food establishments, fined 660 businesses, and sealed 300 for serious violations during March 2023 to June 2024.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA also held 24 awareness seminars to educate the public and food vendors about food safety standards in this period.

In this regard, she said that the Director IFA, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a critical review meeting of the Islamabad Food Authority. The meeting focused on evaluating the authority’s recent performance and planning future actions to enhance food safety in the city.

Director Memon emphasized the need to speed up the licensing process for food businesses. He highlighted the importance of equipping the Food Authority staff with modern tools to conduct thorough inspections. Memon called for accelerated actions against vendors selling unhealthy food, stressing the need to protect public health.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Dr. Tahira provided a detailed briefing during the meeting. The latest figures from the Islamabad Food Authority were shared, showcasing the extent of their recent activities.

The meeting underscored the continuous efforts and future strategies of the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure the city’s food supply remains safe and healthy.

\395