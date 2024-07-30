Open Menu

IFA Conducted 22,221 Inspections, Issued 8,089 Notices: Dr Tahira

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

IFA conducted 22,221 inspections, issued 8,089 notices: Dr Tahira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted a total of 22,221 inspections, issued 8,089 improvement notices to food establishments, fined 660 businesses, and sealed 300 for serious violations during March 2023 to June 2024.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA also held 24 awareness seminars to educate the public and food vendors about food safety standards in this period.

In this regard, she said that the Director IFA, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a critical review meeting of the Islamabad Food Authority. The meeting focused on evaluating the authority’s recent performance and planning future actions to enhance food safety in the city.

Director Memon emphasized the need to speed up the licensing process for food businesses. He highlighted the importance of equipping the Food Authority staff with modern tools to conduct thorough inspections. Memon called for accelerated actions against vendors selling unhealthy food, stressing the need to protect public health.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Dr. Tahira provided a detailed briefing during the meeting. The latest figures from the Islamabad Food Authority were shared, showcasing the extent of their recent activities.

The meeting underscored the continuous efforts and future strategies of the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure the city’s food supply remains safe and healthy.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad March June From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan