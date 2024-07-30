IFA Conducted 22,221 Inspections, Issued 8,089 Notices: Dr Tahira
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted a total of 22,221 inspections, issued 8,089 improvement notices to food establishments, fined 660 businesses, and sealed 300 for serious violations during March 2023 to June 2024.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA also held 24 awareness seminars to educate the public and food vendors about food safety standards in this period.
In this regard, she said that the Director IFA, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a critical review meeting of the Islamabad Food Authority. The meeting focused on evaluating the authority’s recent performance and planning future actions to enhance food safety in the city.
Director Memon emphasized the need to speed up the licensing process for food businesses. He highlighted the importance of equipping the Food Authority staff with modern tools to conduct thorough inspections. Memon called for accelerated actions against vendors selling unhealthy food, stressing the need to protect public health.
On the occasion, Deputy Director Dr. Tahira provided a detailed briefing during the meeting. The latest figures from the Islamabad Food Authority were shared, showcasing the extent of their recent activities.
The meeting underscored the continuous efforts and future strategies of the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure the city’s food supply remains safe and healthy.
\395
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago