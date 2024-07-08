IFA conducts 1278 raids; imposes Rs 1.7 mln fines in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) conducted 1,278 raids and inspections in the Federal Capital during June, imposing fines totaling Rs 1,724,000 on violators.

Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, revealed in the monthly performance report that these inspections targeted businesses selling harmful or low-quality food products. Over 54,014 liters/kgs of hazardous oils and other unsafe items, including expired food, meat, dairy, drinks, leftover/stale foods, and MSGs, were discarded during various raids.

Additionally, 588 improvement notices were issued, and 38 food points were sealed for violations. The authority also gave 504 verbal instructions and imposed heavy fines on 107 violators.

Furthermore, one FIR was lodged for not observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the IFA.

Dr. Tahira stated that the IFA’s ongoing efforts reflected a broader commitment to public health and consumer safety.

Through increased inspections, hefty fines, and proactive awareness campaigns, the authority aimed to create a safer environment for consumers and hold businesses accountable for their products.

These measures are part of a larger strategy to clamp down on unsafe food practices and promote higher food quality standards in the city, she added.

