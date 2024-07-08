IFA Conducts 1278 Raids; Imposes Rs 1.7 Mln Fines In June
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) conducted 1,278 raids and inspections in the Federal Capital during June, imposing fines totaling Rs 1,724,000 on violators.
Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, revealed in the monthly performance report that these inspections targeted businesses selling harmful or low-quality food products. Over 54,014 liters/kgs of hazardous oils and other unsafe items, including expired food, meat, dairy, drinks, leftover/stale foods, and MSGs, were discarded during various raids.
Additionally, 588 improvement notices were issued, and 38 food points were sealed for violations. The authority also gave 504 verbal instructions and imposed heavy fines on 107 violators.
Furthermore, one FIR was lodged for not observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the IFA.
Dr. Tahira stated that the IFA’s ongoing efforts reflected a broader commitment to public health and consumer safety.
Through increased inspections, hefty fines, and proactive awareness campaigns, the authority aimed to create a safer environment for consumers and hold businesses accountable for their products.
These measures are part of a larger strategy to clamp down on unsafe food practices and promote higher food quality standards in the city, she added.
/395
Recent Stories
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Govt announces 58 New Development Projects for Sahiwal Division15 seconds ago
-
Three killed in road accident19 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 156 emergencies last week50 minutes ago
-
KP govt accords top priority to resolving masses’ problems: Minister1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 333,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Under-trial prisoners now receive daily lunch boxes : IG Prisons3 hours ago
-
PM felicitates nation, Ummah on new Islamic year; prays for an end to oppression in IIOJK, Palestine12 hours ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for students12 hours ago
-
Food minister inspects flour prices across Lahore15 hours ago
-
Foolproof security for Muharram ensured in Sindh: Mayor15 hours ago
-
New rates for daily-use commodities fixed15 hours ago
-
CM grieved at deaths in roof collapse15 hours ago