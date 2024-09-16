IFA Conducts 24,137 Operations, Serves Notices To 9346 Food Outlets
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Irfan Nawaz Memon, chaired a performance meeting of the authority, during which he was informed that 24,137 operations had been conducted so far, resulting in improvement notices being issued to 9,346 businesses.
Acting Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Aneeq Anwar, while sharing the performance report of the authority, stated that the authority has imposed fines amounting to Rs. 14.36 million on 804 establishments found violating health standards. The crackdown also led to the sealing of 172 outlets for selling harmful products.
Meanwhile, licenses have been granted to 107 food points in Islamabad, reflecting the authority’s efforts to formalize the industry. In response to public complaints, 15 legal cases were registered, following action on 477 citizen reports.
He said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.
On the occasion, he appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.
Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.
Irfan Nawaz Memon reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.
He emphasized that strict action should be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.
The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.
To raise public awareness, several campaigns on healthy food are ongoing. Director Irfan Memon urged his team to expedite their efforts, especially focusing on the sale of harmful milk. He also emphasized the need to expand licensing efforts across the city.
/395
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SEF takes responsibility to functional inactive schools7 seconds ago
-
Embracing Holy Prophet's teachings key to overcome prevailing challenges: President10 minutes ago
-
No one should be allowed to spread anarchy: Bacha10 minutes ago
-
BISE defers papers for 17th10 minutes ago
-
Climate change not merely environmental issue but existential threat undermining human rights: Shami ..20 minutes ago
-
Performance of mines dept & BISP reviewed20 minutes ago
-
US Under Secretary of State calls on DPM Ishaq Dar20 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 2kg hashish in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
IG police inaugurates residential quarters in Mardan30 minutes ago
-
Course on inclusive education launched30 minutes ago
-
JI announces Grand Peace Tribal Jirga on Sept 2530 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts raids against telecom companies involved in illegal activities30 minutes ago