IFA Conducts 457 Inspections, Discards 989 Kg/l Unsafe Food During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has confiscated over 980 kilograms of unfit food and drinks during 457 inspections across markets, Ramazan bazaars, and meal distribution sites in the second Ashra of Ramazan (March 12–21).

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique said that the food safety teams (FSTs) have issued 265 warnings, fined 59 businesses a total of Rs 462,000, and shut down five vendors for severe violations, including selling expired dairy products and adulterated items.

She said that the teams conducted daily checks at 120 Ramazan bazaar stalls, 53 Sehri hubs, and 79 Iftar points.

Over 12 days, they discarded 429 liters of non-compliant carbonated drinks, 329 kg/liter of spoiled dairy, 108 liters of rancid oil, and 44 kg/liter of expired goods.

Nearly 500 sachets of banned gutka were also seized.

Dr Tahira revealed that the IFA granted 55 new food licenses and resolved 12 public complaints, primarily about overpricing and substandard goods.

The IFA prioritized meal hubs serving low-income residents, ensuring safe practices at Sehri and Iftar sites. No licenses were revoked, but repeat offenders received stricter fines.

While lauding most vendors for cooperation, the IFA urged residents to report violations via its helpline. "Public alerts help us act faster," she said. Inspections will continue through Ramazan’s final phase, with a focus on wholesalers and street vendors.

