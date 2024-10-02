Open Menu

IFA Conducts Crack Down On Substandard Salt; 4 Units Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IFA conducts crack down on substandard salt; 4 units fined

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) accompanied by the food safety teams have intensified their efforts to ensure safe and quality food for the public, focusing on salt processing units across the district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) accompanied by the food safety teams have intensified their efforts to ensure safe and quality food for the public, focusing on salt processing units across the district.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the food safety teams inspected 13 salt processing units. The aim was to ensure that the salt being sold to the public meets the required health standards.

Out of the 13 units tested, 9 samples passed the laboratory tests, while 4 failed to meet the standards.

Heavy fines were imposed on the units selling substandard salt, along with warning notices.

The Deputy Director stressed that the lack of iodine in salt could harm public health, making it crucial to maintain balanced iodine levels in food products.

Efforts are made to check essential food items, including salt.

The Authority urged citizens to carefully check product labels before purchasing daily-use items to ensure they meet safety standards.

The Deputy Director also reiterated that the Islamabad Food Authority was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against those who compromise public health. The series of actions to ensure food safety would continue across the district.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides ..

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses

7 minutes ago
 Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against En ..

Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England

7 minutes ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

7 minutes ago
 50 vehicles challaned in one day

50 vehicles challaned in one day

7 minutes ago
 38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

7 minutes ago
 CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO ..

CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit

49 seconds ago
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about ele ..

SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff str ..

51 seconds ago
 Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock ..

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani mee ..

52 seconds ago
 4 drug-traffickers arrested

4 drug-traffickers arrested

56 seconds ago
 PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achie ..

PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul ..

16 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be obs ..

Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 6

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan women begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campai ..

Pakistan women begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Thursday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan