IFA Conducts Crack Down On Substandard Salt; 4 Units Fined
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) accompanied by the food safety teams have intensified their efforts to ensure safe and quality food for the public, focusing on salt processing units across the district.
Talking to APP on Wednesday, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the food safety teams inspected 13 salt processing units. The aim was to ensure that the salt being sold to the public meets the required health standards.
Out of the 13 units tested, 9 samples passed the laboratory tests, while 4 failed to meet the standards.
Heavy fines were imposed on the units selling substandard salt, along with warning notices.
The Deputy Director stressed that the lack of iodine in salt could harm public health, making it crucial to maintain balanced iodine levels in food products.
Efforts are made to check essential food items, including salt.
The Authority urged citizens to carefully check product labels before purchasing daily-use items to ensure they meet safety standards.
The Deputy Director also reiterated that the Islamabad Food Authority was committed to a zero-tolerance policy against those who compromise public health. The series of actions to ensure food safety would continue across the district.
