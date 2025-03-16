IFA Conducts Inspection Of 39 Water Plants; Shuts Down 9 Over Contamination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted inspection of over 39 water plants, in which 30 met safety standards, while nine were shut down for violating health guidelines.
Talking to APP, Deputy Director of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the authority led by food safety teams (FSTs)
are ramping up efforts to ensure safe drinking water for residents after recent tests revealed contamination in samples from nine water filtration plants.
The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has prioritized clean water access across the Federal capital, launching rigorous testing of mineral and filtered water plants, she added.
She revealed that the samples from the failed plants contained coliform bacteria and other harmful microorganisms. "Water contaminated with such pathogens directly threatens public health," she stated. Violations were also linked to poor maintenance: workers lacked mandatory medical certifications, and filtration systems were not replaced as required.
In this regard, the IFA has initiated legal action against the non-compliant plants, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for negligence.
"Compromising on water quality is not an option," Dr. Siddique added. "Facilities flouting regulations will face strict penalties."
Deputy Director of the IFA highlighted that contaminated water is a leading cause of gastrointestinal illnesses in the city. "Unsafe water affects vulnerable populations first, particularly children and the elderly," he noted. To combat this, the authority is mobilizing resources to dismantle illegal water operations and hold violators accountable.
She urged the residents to report suspicious water sources and confirmed that citywide monitoring will continue. "Protecting public health is our priority," the Deputy Director said. "We are committed to eradicating practices that endanger lives."
As Islamabad intensifies its crackdown on substandard water supplies, officials vow to sustain pressure on non-compliant businesses. With contamination directly linked to preventable diseases, the campaign underscores the city’s resolve to safeguard residents’ health. Regular updates on plant inspections will be shared to ensure transparency and public trust.
APP/395
Recent Stories
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Communications ministry drives major reforms, strengthens regional connectivity during last year6 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts inspection of 39 water plants; shuts down 9 over contamination6 minutes ago
-
SSP operations directs crackdown on criminal elements in Saddar Zone6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Noshki attack, reaffirms fight against terrorism6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts over 1,650 raids, arrests 1000, fines exceed Rs 1.5 mln6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actor SM Saleem observed16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches Rs4.5 bln Murree development project on CM's instructions: DG Lashari16 minutes ago
-
Naushki-Dalbandin highway blast claims five lives1 hour ago
-
Eid preparations shift into high gear in twin cities2 hours ago
-
Four including 3 cops martyred in separate attacks2 hours ago
-
KP CM lauds bravery of police, security forces in combating incidents of terrorism2 hours ago
-
PM commends FIA, IB for busting main human trafficking gang2 hours ago