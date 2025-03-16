IFA conducts inspection of 39 water plants; shuts down 9 over contamination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has conducted inspection of over 39 water plants, in which 30 met safety standards, while nine were shut down for violating health guidelines.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director of IFA, Dr Tahira Siddique said that the authority led by food safety teams (FSTs)

are ramping up efforts to ensure safe drinking water for residents after recent tests revealed contamination in samples from nine water filtration plants.

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has prioritized clean water access across the Federal capital, launching rigorous testing of mineral and filtered water plants, she added.

She revealed that the samples from the failed plants contained coliform bacteria and other harmful microorganisms. "Water contaminated with such pathogens directly threatens public health," she stated. Violations were also linked to poor maintenance: workers lacked mandatory medical certifications, and filtration systems were not replaced as required.

In this regard, the IFA has initiated legal action against the non-compliant plants, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for negligence.

"Compromising on water quality is not an option," Dr. Siddique added. "Facilities flouting regulations will face strict penalties."

Deputy Director of the IFA highlighted that contaminated water is a leading cause of gastrointestinal illnesses in the city. "Unsafe water affects vulnerable populations first, particularly children and the elderly," he noted. To combat this, the authority is mobilizing resources to dismantle illegal water operations and hold violators accountable.

She urged the residents to report suspicious water sources and confirmed that citywide monitoring will continue. "Protecting public health is our priority," the Deputy Director said. "We are committed to eradicating practices that endanger lives."

As Islamabad intensifies its crackdown on substandard water supplies, officials vow to sustain pressure on non-compliant businesses. With contamination directly linked to preventable diseases, the campaign underscores the city’s resolve to safeguard residents’ health. Regular updates on plant inspections will be shared to ensure transparency and public trust.

