IFA conducts special training for salt manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International, has launched a series of training sessions aimed at salt manufacturers in the Federal Capital.

The initiative focuses on promoting the production of iodized salt, ensuring better health outcomes for citizens.

In this regard, a specialized training session was held at the Islamabad Food Authority office, attended by salt factory owners from the region.

The session was led by Deputy Director of IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique, who emphasized the importance of iodized salt in daily diets.

During the training, experts highlighted the critical role of iodine in human health. Iodine is essential for brain development and helps prevent diseases like goiter. The session also covered key aspects of salt production, including quality standards, packaging, and hygiene practices.

Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that the Primary goal of these sessions is to ensure the availability of high-quality salt for consumers. She noted that salt is a fundamental ingredient in all meals, making its quality a public health priority.

The training is part of a broader effort by the Islamabad Food Authority to improve food safety standards in the city. By educating manufacturers, the authority aims to reduce health risks associated with low-quality salt and promote better nutrition.

The session concluded with a call to action for manufacturers to adopt best practices in salt production. The Islamabad Food Authority plans to continue these training programs, targeting other sectors of the food industry in the coming months.

This initiative reflects the authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring access to safe, nutritious food for all residents of Islamabad.