IFA Crackdowns On Metro Cash & Carry For Price Gouging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 09:27 PM

In a crackdown on price gouging, a team from Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), led by its Deputy Director visited Metro Cash & Carry Islamabad and found the prices of fruits and vegetables to be higher than the fixed rates

The team also issued a notice to the store for the high difference in the wholesale and retail price of wheat flour.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the team visited various areas to check the establishment of DC counters and the implementation of the notified rates.

This is a violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The IFA has warned all retailers to sell essential commodities at the notified rates. Failure to do so will result in strict action, including fines and imprisonment.

The crackdown on price gouging by IFA is an appreciable step. It will help to ensure that consumers are not being overcharged for essential commodities.

The consumers are advised to report any instances of price gouging to the Islamabad Food Authority.

