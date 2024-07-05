Open Menu

IFA Cracks Down On Adulterated Milk; Destroys 1100 Ltrs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

IFA cracks down on adulterated milk; destroys 1100 ltrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) led by food safety teams (FSTs) on Friday, carried out a major operation in Rawat, resulting in the destruction of 1100 liters of contaminated milk.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique, said that during the operation, 10,000 liters of milk were tested.

Using a milk adulteration testing kit, the team found positive results for contamination on the spot, leading to the immediate destruction of the adulterated milk.

Dr. Tahira Siddique, commenting on the issue, emphasized that mixing milk and water or any other substances was a serious offense.

She stressed that such practices harm children and infants, causing gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

The timely intervention by the food safety teams prevented the distribution of this harmful milk to Rawat and nearby areas.

Dr. Siddique warned that any reduction in the quality of milk, especially for children, would not be tolerated.

Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority stated that strict measures would be taken against those violating food regulations, and no concessions would be given to offenders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

29 minutes ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan