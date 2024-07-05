IFA cracks down on adulterated milk; destroys 1100 ltrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) led by food safety teams (FSTs) on Friday, carried out a major operation in Rawat, resulting in the destruction of 1100 liters of contaminated milk.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique, said that during the operation, 10,000 liters of milk were tested.

Using a milk adulteration testing kit, the team found positive results for contamination on the spot, leading to the immediate destruction of the adulterated milk.

Dr. Tahira Siddique, commenting on the issue, emphasized that mixing milk and water or any other substances was a serious offense.

She stressed that such practices harm children and infants, causing gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

The timely intervention by the food safety teams prevented the distribution of this harmful milk to Rawat and nearby areas.

Dr. Siddique warned that any reduction in the quality of milk, especially for children, would not be tolerated.

Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority stated that strict measures would be taken against those violating food regulations, and no concessions would be given to offenders.