IFA Cracks Down On Hazardous Soda Drinks; Destroys 4,000 Bottles
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) As temperatures soar this summer, the sale of potentially harmful beverages has surged as people seek relief from the heat.
Crowds have been seen flocking to soda and drink shops, many of which are selling their products without meeting health standards.
When contacted to Islamabad food Authority (IFA), the Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, revealed that many beverage sellers were not maintaining a proper healthy environment.
In a recent operation, the IFA seized a large consignment of faulty soda bottles.
Food Authority team destroyed 4,000 bottles on the spot and imposed heavy fines for supplying contaminated water.
The soda bottles contained poor-quality water and ingredients, risking public health.
She emphasized that selling unsafe soda drinks, especially during extreme heat, was unacceptable.
She urged citizens to check the quality of the soda they consume to avoid health risks.
On the occasion, she warned that strict action would be taken against the violators who were involved in selling sub-standard drinks and no compromise would be made on the health on the citizens.
