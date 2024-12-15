Open Menu

IFA Cracks Down On Substandard Meat At Sunday Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

IFA cracks down on substandard meat at Sunday bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Sunday conducted a crackdown and inspected meat and fish stalls at Sunday Bazaar aimed to ensure food safety and hygiene standards at both stalls.

Talking to APP, IFA Deputy Director Operations Dr. Tahira Siddique led the team and examined several stalls selling meat and fish.

She said that the team identified three kilograms of unhealthy fish, which were immediately removed from the market to prevent them from reaching consumers, adding that stalls found violating food safety regulations were issued warning notices.

Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the importance of consuming quality fish and advised buyers to be cautious when selecting meat. "Always prioritize fresh, urban-sourced fish, but never compromise on quality," she added. She also warned that consuming unhygienic fish can pose serious health risks", she added.

