IFA cracks down on unhygienic food points, seals 1, confiscates spices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) recently conducted inspections at various food points across the city, including Shaheen Market, Rawat Bus Stand, and Defence Housing Authority to ensure the public health and safety.

Talking to APP, Director Operations of Food Authority, Dr Tahira Siddique, said that during the inspections, one food point was sealed due to unhygienic conditions, while heavy fines of Rs 110,000 were imposed on three other outlets. Additionally, notices were also served to eight food points for various violations.

In a significant move, authorities confiscated 360 packets of gutka, a heavy quantity of adulterated spices, expired drinks, fruits, and vegetables.

The Director of Operations of the Food Authority issued a stern warning, emphasizing that strict action would be continued against the violators.

She said that these crackdowns underscored the commitment of the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure the safety and hygiene of food establishments across the city.

By taking decisive action against unhygienic practices and violations, the authority aimed to protect the health and well-being of consumers.