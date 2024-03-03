IFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Points, Seals 1, Confiscates Spices
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) recently conducted inspections at various food points across the city, including Shaheen Market, Rawat Bus Stand, and Defence Housing Authority to ensure the public health and safety.
Talking to APP, Director Operations of Food Authority, Dr Tahira Siddique, said that during the inspections, one food point was sealed due to unhygienic conditions, while heavy fines of Rs 110,000 were imposed on three other outlets. Additionally, notices were also served to eight food points for various violations.
In a significant move, authorities confiscated 360 packets of gutka, a heavy quantity of adulterated spices, expired drinks, fruits, and vegetables.
The Director of Operations of the Food Authority issued a stern warning, emphasizing that strict action would be continued against the violators.
She said that these crackdowns underscored the commitment of the Islamabad Food Authority to ensure the safety and hygiene of food establishments across the city.
By taking decisive action against unhygienic practices and violations, the authority aimed to protect the health and well-being of consumers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cops directed to take strict action against kite flying ban violators3 minutes ago
-
Vote to elect new prime minister begins23 minutes ago
-
35 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Mouthwatering Chappli Kababs attract Peshawarties in rainy weather in droves33 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA33 minutes ago
-
Office-Bearers of APCA Dir Lower elected43 minutes ago
-
ATH receives 155.55 mln rupees grant for flood prevention, infrastructure development43 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan takes oath43 minutes ago
-
Contract employees greeted Chief Minister KP53 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop mudslinging, serve Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
PSL Matches; CTP designate three places for cricket fans to park vehicles1 hour ago
-
Cold weather, rain, snow likely at hilly areas in KP1 hour ago