IFA cracks down on unsafe food: 1,400 outlets inspected, fines top Rs 2 mln in one month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has inspected over 1,400 food businesses, issuing fines worth Rs 2.189 million, and shutting down 11 non-compliant outlets during last month to ensure safe food practices in the Federal Capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique said that with a focus on public health during Ramazan and Eid, the authority destroyed tons of unsafe products, including expired meat, substandard oil, and banned substances, while tightening checks on festive markets.

Sharing the IFA’s latest monthly report she stated that 1,400 food businesses—including restaurants, stalls, and markets—were inspected. Violations led to fines totaling Rs 2.189 million, while 11 outlets were closed permanently for failing safety standards. Additionally, 161 new food licenses were issued to compliant vendors.

During Ramazan, the IFA intensified inspections of sehri and iftar food points. Dr. Tahira Siddique, Deputy Director IFA, reported checks at 110 pre-dawn meal sites and 307 iftar stalls. Over 350 food stalls in Ramazan-specific markets were also monitored. Authorities confiscated and destroyed 1,442 liters of expired cold drinks, 88 kilograms of unfit meat, 76 kilograms of expired goods, and 120 liters of substandard cooking oil.

In the lead-up to Eid, the IFA targeted adulterated and banned products. Over 560 packets of gutka (chewing tobacco), 512 kilograms of unsafe dairy items, and 280 kilograms of prohibited goods were seized and discarded, she added. While eight food samples from markets were sent to labs for quality testing.

Meanwhile, the authority resolved 27 consumer complaints related to food quality during the month. Corrective notices were issued to 723 businesses, urging improvements in hygiene and storage practices. Dr. Siddique warned that vendors caught selling banned or substandard items would face immediate penalties.

The Deputy Director urged residents to verify food quality before purchasing and to only buy products with official approval seals. “Public vigilance is critical to curbing illegal practices,” she added.

Dr. Siddique emphasized that the IFA will continue unannounced raids and legal action against businesses violating safety guidelines. “No leniency will be shown to those risking public health,” she stated.

APP/395