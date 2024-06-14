Open Menu

IFA Destroys 13k Contaminated Milk In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

IFA destroys 13k contaminated milk in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Thursday launched a major crackdown against the contaminated milk sellers in the Federal capital and destroyed 13,000 litters of contaminated milk being sold to the public. 

Speaking to APP, Deputy Director of Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the teams inspected various vehicles and shops to ensure compliance with health standards. 

During the raid, officials tested 25,000 liters of milk. Out of them, 13,000 liters were found to be contaminated and substandard, which were destroyed.

 

The relevant authorities also imposed heavy fines on the milk-selling shops. Meanwhile, four shops were sealed for selling sub-standard milk. 

Dr. Tahira Siddique emphasized the importance of public health and stated that any negligence in this area would not be tolerated. 

She reiterated the IFA’s dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital. 

She urged the community to support efforts against food adulteration to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

 

APP/ 395

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobil ..

Novice to Professional: Tips to Improve your Mobile Gaming Abilities and Skills

33 minutes ago
 Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be pres ..

Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

5 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

21 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

22 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan