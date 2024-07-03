Open Menu

IFA Destroys Mint Grown With Waste-water In ICT

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday raided at vegetable farms in the G-12 area and destroyed mint of hundreds kilograms, irrigated with wastewater on one kanal land.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs) inspected a total of 10 kanal land and found mint irrigated with wastewater on one kanal, which was then destroyed.

Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that these vegetables were meant to sell in the vegetable market.

Using wastewater for irrigation violates food safety rules.

Farmers received strict warnings to stop using wastewater for growing vegetables, she added.

Dr. Siddique emphasized that contaminated water could cause diseases and only non-edible crops could be irrigated with such water.

The IFA was conducting strict monitoring to ensure a safe food supply. Food safety teams were always active in the field to provide quality and nutritious food to the public, she added.

