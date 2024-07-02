Open Menu

IFA Destroys Mint Grown With Wastewater In ICT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:31 PM

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday raided at vegetable farms in the G-12 area and destroyed mint of hundreds kilograms, irrigated with wastewater on one kanal land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Tuesday raided at vegetable farms in the G-12 area and destroyed mint of hundreds kilograms, irrigated with wastewater on one kanal land.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of IFA, Dr Tahira Saddique said that the IFA accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs) inspected a total of 10 kanal land and found mint irrigated with wastewater on one kanal, which was then destroyed.

Dr. Tahira Siddique stated that these vegetables were meant to sell in the vegetable market.

Using wastewater for irrigation violates food safety rules.

Farmers received strict warnings to stop using wastewater for growing vegetables, she added.

Dr. Siddique emphasized that contaminated water could cause diseases and only non-edible crops could be irrigated with such water.

The IFA was conducting strict monitoring to ensure a safe food supply. Food safety teams were always active in the field to provide quality and nutritious food to the public, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Market

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

10 minutes ago
 50 vehicles challaned over violations

50 vehicles challaned over violations

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM ..

Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections

Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections

6 minutes ago
 PEC grants level 2 accreditation to IUB for BSc El ..

PEC grants level 2 accreditation to IUB for BSc Electrical Power Engineering

6 minutes ago
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister ..

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara

1 hour ago
 PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

1 hour ago
 Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be compl ..

Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora

1 hour ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

1 hour ago
 President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

1 hour ago
 Step afoot to address block identity cards issues ..

Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan