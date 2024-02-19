IFA discards 2000 liters sub-standard milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) In a bid to safeguard the health of Islamabad's residents, Food Safety Teams (FSTs) have discarded 2000 liters of substandard and adulterated milk.

Talking to APP, a food authority official said that a food safety team signaled to stop a milk-carrying vehicle at Islamabad Expressway which was coming from Chiniot, Punjab. During the inspection, the team found sub-standard milk of 2000 liters and discarded it.

He said that the action has been taken on the directions of the Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) and FSTs are working tirelessly to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to citizens of the Capital.

The swift action taken by authorities highlighted their commitment to upholding food safety standards and protecting public health, the official added.

He said that the action against the sub-standard would be continued without any discrimination and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.