IFA discards 652kg of food, fines Rs. 748,000 in 10-day Ramazan crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) carried out 507 inspections across markets, Ramazan bazaars, and food outlets during the first 10 days of Ramazan (March 2–11), issuing fines totaling Rs. 748,000 and discarding 652 kilograms of unsafe food.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the food safety teams (FSTs) inspected 507 food establishments, including 166 stalls in Ramazan-specific bazaars.

She said that the IFA issued 226 written warnings for hygiene violations and provided 167 verbal instructions to vendors for immediate corrective action. Meanwhile, three businesses were temporarily sealed for repeated non-compliance.

A total of 64 fines were imposed, with the highest penalties targeting vendors selling expired or substandard items. Seven food samples were collected for laboratory testing to verify quality.

Food Safety Teams (FSTs) remained active 24 hours daily, focusing on sehri and iftar times, she added.

Dr Tahira said that the officials monitored 45 sehri points and 228 iftar points, ensuring proper food handling during peak hours.

Deputy Director of Operations Dr.

Tahira Siddique emphasized zero tolerance for violations. “Our teams are prioritizing high-risk areas, including street vendors and Ramadan bazaars, to prevent foodborne illnesses,” she said.

During the inspection drive, the IFA issued 53 new licenses to food vendors meeting safety criteria. Nine public complaints related to overpricing, hygiene, and food quality were resolved.

A total of 652 kilograms of food—including spoiled meat, expired dairy products, and unhygienic cooked items—were destroyed. The bulk of discarded items came from unlicensed vendors operating near iftar zones.

Fines ranged from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 50,000, depending on the severity of violations. Repeat offenders faced higher penalties or temporary closures.

She said Ramazan-specific markets, set up to offer affordable groceries, underwent daily inspections. Over 160 stalls were checked for accurate pricing, weight measurement, and storage conditions. Vendors flouting rules were barred from operating until improvements were made.

Dr. Siddique reaffirmed the IFA’s mandate: “Safe food is a right, not a privilege. We will escalate action against those endangering public health.”

