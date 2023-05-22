IFA disposes of over 387 kg of expired, substandard food items

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) recovered and disposed of above 388 kg/litre of expired and substandard food items, ensuring that the citizens of Islamabad were safeguarded from consuming potentially harmful products.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Monday, under the vigilant leadership of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the IFA continued its dedicated efforts to provide safe and healthy food to the residents of the city.

In line with this commitment, IFA Deputy Director Dr Tahira Siddique, along with a team, conducted inspections at various food establishments in Iqbal Town, Mohammadi Town, and neighboring areas.

The team's inspections led to the discovery and subsequent disposal of a significant quantity of expired and substandard food items. A total of 387.

47 kg/litre of such items were removed from circulation, ensuring that the citizens of Islamabad were safeguarded from consuming potentially harmful products.

Among the items confiscated were 349.77 kg/litre of expired food items and 37.5 kg/litre of stored leftover food. Additionally, the team also seized 200 grams of MSG/sugar salt and a staggering 758 bags of gutka, a chewable tobacco product.

Prompt action was taken on the spot to dispose of the seized products, preventing their further distribution and consumption.

Recognizing the importance of ensuring safe food for the residents, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has reiterated that the provision of safe food remains the foremost priority for the IFA. The continuous efforts of the IFA to enforce food safety regulations and maintain strict standards play a vital role in safeguarding public health and well-being.