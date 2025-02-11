IFA holds seminar to enhance food safety standards for local bakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) recently organized an awareness seminar for the Nan Bai Association, aiming to address challenges faced by local bakers and improve food safety standards in the Federal Capital.

The event, held at the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, brought together key stakeholders, including business leaders, traders, and IFA officials, to discuss ways to ensure the delivery of hygienic food to

citizens.

Deputy Director Operations of Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Saddiqui, led the seminar, which was attended

by prominent figures from the local business community. Among the attendees were Muhammad Awais Satti,

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Senior Vice President Sheikh

Tayyab Saeed, Vice President and General Secretary of the Jammiat AlQuresh Meat Welfare Association Sardar

Zaheer Ahmed, and Chairman Founder Group Saqib Taj Abbasi, President of the Capital Nan Bai Association

Islamabad, Sajjad Ali Abbasi. The event also saw participation from other influential business leaders and traders.

During the seminar, traders highlighted the challenges they face in complying with food safety regulations and shared their suggestions for improvement. Dr. Tahira Siddiqui acknowledged the efforts of the business community in delivering food that meets health standards and assured them of the IFA’s continued support in addressing their concerns. She emphasized the importance of collaboration between the authority and traders to ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food to the public.

The seminar featured a detailed presentation by the IFA team, focusing on the importance of adhering to health and safety standards in food preparation and distribution. They discussed the topics such as improving food quality, streamlining licensing procedures, and exploring opportunities for business growth.

On the occasion, participants praised the IFA’s efforts and offered recommendations for further enhancing food safety measures in the future.

Dr. Tahira Saddiqui reiterated the IFA’s commitment to resolving traders’ issues and improving food quality. She assured attendees that the authority would take all necessary steps to support the business community while prioritizing the delivery of safe food to citizens. Meanwhile, the leadership of the Chamber also pledged to work closely with the IFA to address traders’ concerns and implement measures for better food safety standards.

A significant portion of the seminar was dedicated to educating bakers about hygiene practices and the importance of maintaining high food quality standards. The IFA team provided a comprehensive briefing on the licensing process, ensuring that traders were well-informed about regulatory requirements. This initiative aims to simplify compliance for small businesses while safeguarding public health.

Traders acknowledged the authority’s efforts in addressing their challenges and expressed optimism about future collaborations. The seminar served as a platform for open dialogue, fostering a sense of partnership between the IFA and the local business community.

Talking to APP, Dr Tahira siad that the Islamabad Food Authority’s seminar marked a significant step toward improving food safety standards in the capital. By engaging directly with bakers and traders, the IFA demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that citizens have access to safe and hygienic food.

The event underscored the importance of collaboration between regulatory bodies and the business community in achieving shared goals. As the IFA continues to work toward enhancing food quality, such initiatives are expected to play a crucial role in building a healthier and more sustainable food ecosystem in Islamabad.

APP/395