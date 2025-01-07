Open Menu

IFA, ICCI Join Hands For Better Business Support

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr Tahira Siddique, to strengthen cooperation and address key concerns of the restaurant industry.

The meeting, led by ICCI President Abdul Rehman Siddique, brought together representatives from both organizations to discuss ways to support business growth. Senior Vice President Nasir Choudhry, Vice President Naveed Satti, and Restaurant Sub-Committee Convener Faseeh Ullah Khan were also present at the meeting.

The agenda centered on fostering collaboration between ICCI and IFA, streamlining licensing processes, and enhancing support for restaurants. During the meeting, both organizations explored ways to align their efforts to support businesses effectively.

Meanwhile, officials from both departments highlighted the need for better facilitation of restaurant members through IFA resources.

On the occasion, ICCI offered its platform for organizing capacity-building sessions to benefit food industry stakeholders.

Additionally, suggestions were made to simplify and improve the IFA licensing framework for businesses. Furthermore, participants from both sides identified and deliberated on shared challenges faced by the food industry.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen ties, ensuring that restaurant members and businesses benefit from effective collaboration. This initiative reflects ICCI’s dedication to creating a supportive environment for businesses while addressing industry-specific needs.

By focusing on practical solutions and mutual efforts, the ICCI and IFA aim to pave the way for sustainable growth in the local food sector.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Nasir Chamber Commerce From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

5 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

20 minutes ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

1 hour ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

1 hour ago
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

2 hours ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan