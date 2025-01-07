IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr Tahira Siddique, to strengthen cooperation and address key concerns of the restaurant industry.

The meeting, led by ICCI President Abdul Rehman Siddique, brought together representatives from both organizations to discuss ways to support business growth. Senior Vice President Nasir Choudhry, Vice President Naveed Satti, and Restaurant Sub-Committee Convener Faseeh Ullah Khan were also present at the meeting.

The agenda centered on fostering collaboration between ICCI and IFA, streamlining licensing processes, and enhancing support for restaurants. During the meeting, both organizations explored ways to align their efforts to support businesses effectively.

Meanwhile, officials from both departments highlighted the need for better facilitation of restaurant members through IFA resources.

On the occasion, ICCI offered its platform for organizing capacity-building sessions to benefit food industry stakeholders.

Additionally, suggestions were made to simplify and improve the IFA licensing framework for businesses. Furthermore, participants from both sides identified and deliberated on shared challenges faced by the food industry.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen ties, ensuring that restaurant members and businesses benefit from effective collaboration. This initiative reflects ICCI’s dedication to creating a supportive environment for businesses while addressing industry-specific needs.

By focusing on practical solutions and mutual efforts, the ICCI and IFA aim to pave the way for sustainable growth in the local food sector.