IFA, ICCI Join Hands For Better Business Support
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr Tahira Siddique, to strengthen cooperation and address key concerns of the restaurant industry.
The meeting, led by ICCI President Abdul Rehman Siddique, brought together representatives from both organizations to discuss ways to support business growth. Senior Vice President Nasir Choudhry, Vice President Naveed Satti, and Restaurant Sub-Committee Convener Faseeh Ullah Khan were also present at the meeting.
The agenda centered on fostering collaboration between ICCI and IFA, streamlining licensing processes, and enhancing support for restaurants. During the meeting, both organizations explored ways to align their efforts to support businesses effectively.
Meanwhile, officials from both departments highlighted the need for better facilitation of restaurant members through IFA resources.
On the occasion, ICCI offered its platform for organizing capacity-building sessions to benefit food industry stakeholders.
Additionally, suggestions were made to simplify and improve the IFA licensing framework for businesses. Furthermore, participants from both sides identified and deliberated on shared challenges faced by the food industry.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to strengthen ties, ensuring that restaurant members and businesses benefit from effective collaboration. This initiative reflects ICCI’s dedication to creating a supportive environment for businesses while addressing industry-specific needs.
By focusing on practical solutions and mutual efforts, the ICCI and IFA aim to pave the way for sustainable growth in the local food sector.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft5 minutes ago
-
Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in tehsil Chak Jhumra5 minutes ago
-
IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to improve healthcare system in Balochistan: Sarfraz Bugti15 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee praises CPSP's progress, calls for more focus on research, ethics15 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha releases examination schedule25 minutes ago
-
Rauf Hassan approaches IHC against potential arrest25 minutes ago
-
Court indicts Parvez Elahi in Gujrat development projects reference25 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad suspends 3 officers during Khuli Kachehris25 minutes ago