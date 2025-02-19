ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) partnering with the Impact Research International has announced a new initiative to tackle the health risks linked to excessive salt consumption.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Siddique said that the authority plans to enforce stricter sodium guidelines, raise public awareness, and encourage healthier eating habits. This move aims to address the rising prevalence of chronic diseases caused by high salt intake, such as hypertension, heart disease, and kidney problems.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals should consume no more than 5 grams of salt daily. However, in Pakistan, the average daily intake exceeds 9 grams, largely due to the widespread consumption of

processed and packaged foods, she said.

Dr. Tahira explained that excessive salt consumption is a major contributor to serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.

The IFA’s Primary focus is on regulating sodium levels in processed and packaged foods. By setting clear standards and ensuring manufacturers comply, the authority aims to significantly reduce the amount of salt in everyday food products. Dr. Tahira emphasized that this approach will make it easier for consumers to choose healthier options without sacrificing taste or convenience. The goal is to achieve a 30% reduction in salt intake by 2025.

In addition to regulating food manufacturers, the IFA plans to launch public awareness campaigns to educate people about the dangers of excessive salt consumption. These campaigns will highlight the link between high sodium intake and chronic health conditions. The authority also aims to encourage the use of food labels that clearly display sodium content, empowering individuals to make informed dietary choices.

Dr. Tahira stressed that understanding food labels is a crucial step toward healthier eating habits.

She said that the IFA was also working with healthcare professionals, schools, and community organizations to promote a culture of reduced salt intake. Schools will play a vital role in teaching children about the importance of healthy eating, while community programs will focus on making low-sodium alternatives more accessible. By involving multiple stakeholders, the authority hopes to create a widespread impact.

Dr. Tahira also shared practical tips for reducing salt intake at home. She suggested using herbs, spices, lemon, or garlic to enhance flavors instead of relying on salt. Gradually cutting back on salt allows taste buds to adjust without compromising the enjoyment of meals. Additionally, she recommended removing salt shakers from dining tables to discourage the habit of adding extra salt to food.

As part of the initiative, the IFA was considering the introduction of mandatory warning labels on high-sodium products. These labels would alert consumers to the health risks associated with excessive salt consumption, similar to warnings on tobacco products. This measure aims to further encourage healthier choices and reduce the overall demand for high-salt foods.

The IFA’s initiative represents a significant step toward improving public health outcomes in Islamabad. By addressing the root causes of excessive salt consumption, the authority hopes to reduce the burden of chronic diseases and create a healthier future for all. Dr. Tahira reiterated that small changes, such as reading food labels and choosing low-sodium alternatives, could have a big impact on long-term health.

APP/395