IFA Inspects 1272 Food Outlets, Discards 10,176 Kg/L Unhygienic Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, stated that the authority inspected 1,272 food outlets last month and imposed fines totaling Rs 2 million on 100 outlets found flouting regulations.

Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.

On the directions of Director Food, Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Food Safety Teams (FSTs) inspected 1272 establishments and sealed 22 outlets due to substandard food quality and inadequate arrangements, with legal actions initiated against three offenders, the DDO added.

Additionally, she said a staggering total of 120 oral warnings and 910 improved notices were issued, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violations.

Responding promptly to citizens' concerns, the authority diligently addressed 41 public complaints, ensuring accountability and responsiveness in its operations, Dr Tahira said.

Highlighting its commitment to combating adulteration and excess, Dr Tahira said the IFA disposed of 10,176 kg/L of compromised food items, which includes expired foods, meat, dairy, leftover/stale foods, rancid oil, MSG, and other foods.

On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.

Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.

Dr Tahira reiterated the authority's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.

She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated or unhygienic food items.

The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.

